Nepal man reunited with family after four years

VISAKHAPATNAM: Uttam Bahadur Singh, a Nepalese man missing for four years, was reunited with his family in Nepal.

Discovered near Visakhapatnam railway station on September 14, 2024, by the Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD), Uttam had suffered from mental illness for a decade.

Once a cook, he had been wandering across different regions. After receiving care at the TSR shelter, the Shraddha Foundation provided medical assistance and facilitated his safe return.

Social worker Shakeel Ahmed escorted him to Nepal, where he was reunited with his sister Gayatri Singh and brother-in-law Dal Bahadur Singh. AUTD Secretary Pragadha Vasu praised the collaboration between welfare organisations in reuniting vulnerable individuals with their families.