Six held for kidnapping online trader in Andhra

GUNTUR: The Bapatla district police arrested six individuals for kidnapping an online trader in Chinaganjam Mandal. According to the police, the accused were identified as G Anand Kumar, K Kalki, N Narendar, B Umesh Reddy, S Kiran Kumar, and J Sai Kumar, all from Hyderabad.

The victim was identified as P Venkata Krishna Rao (48), from Bethalavaripalem village in Chinaganjam mandal, and working as an online trader.

The incident occurred when the six accused barged into Krishna Rao’s house and demanded a huge sum of money. They claimed that they were sent by Riyaz, a colleague of Krishna. The victim refused to pay, following which the accused confiscated his mobile phone and laptop and kidnapped him.