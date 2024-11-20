Andhra: NTR Sports Stadium to undergo major revamp

GUNTUR: In a significant move to rejuvenate sports infrastructure, officials from the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) have announced plans to transform the Nandamuri Taraka Rama (NTR) Municipal Sports Stadium into a state-of-the-art facility.

Located in Brindavan Gardens, the stadium is Guntur city’s sole sports hub and attracts 4,000 to 6,000 visitors daily, including athletes and walkers. However, years of neglect have left its courts, walking tracks, and other amenities in disrepair.

GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu, accompanied by Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi and senior officials, recently inspected the stadium. They identified key issues, such as a damaged indoor stadium ceiling, leaks in structural slabs, a worn-out shuttle court and tennis court, and malfunctioning gym equipment. The swimming pool requires filter repairs, and new changing rooms for athletes are planned.

Following the inspection, the officials held a meeting with members of the NTR Stadium Sports Complex and Swimming Pool Society. Srinivasulu announced a probe into the allocation and use of funds for the gymnasium’s construction and revealed that elections would be conducted to form a new committee to oversee the stadium’s management. MLA Galla Madhavi underscored the importance of developing the stadium as a training center to nurture talent and position Guntur as a key sports hub.