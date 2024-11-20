Andhra Pradesh leads the way in tackling anaemia

VIJAYAWADA: The State has achieved remarkable progress in its fight against anaemia by distributing 99.9% of adolescents (aged 10–19 years) with four Blue Iron-Folic Acid (IFA) tablets in schools and 106.8% of pregnant women with 180 Red IFA tablets during 2023–24.

These efforts have earned Andhra Pradesh the first place in anaemia prevention among adolescents and the second place for IFA supplementation in 2023–24, as reported in the recently released Socio-Economic Survey 2023–24. This recognition underscores the State’s commitment to reducing anaemia prevalence and achieving health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The State government, following the Anaemia Mukti Bharat (AMB) strategy, has implemented six key interventions, including regular anaemia testing and treatment. Data from screenings show anaemia prevalence rates of 34% among pregnant women and 50.47% among adolescent girls.

Under the Family Doctor Programme, medical officers visit village health clinics every 15 days to monitor pregnant women with moderate to severe anaemia. Treatments such as iron sucrose injections and blood transfusions are provided, and referral cases are supported by the free ‘Thalli Bidda Express’ transportation service.

Adolescent girls, both school-going and non-school-going, undergo quarterly anaemia testing. Their nutritional data is shared with the education department to ensure dietary support, while school teachers supervise the daily consumption of IFA tablets for three months following mid-day meals.