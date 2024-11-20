Andhra: Ram Gopal Varma seeks time to appear before police

GUNTUR: Tollywood director Ram Gopal Varma has requested a week’s time to appear before the Ongole Rural Police in connection with a cybercrime case filed against him at Maddipadu police station.

The case, based on a complaint by a TDP leader, alleges that Ram Gopal Varma made derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, his son and HRD Minister N Lokesh, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan during promotions for his Telugu film Vyuham.

After registering the case, Maddipadu police served notice to Varma at his residence in Hyderabad, requiring his presence on November 19 at the Ongole Rural CI’s office. Although Varma initially committed to attend, he later sought an extension, citing pre-scheduled filming commitments. His advocate submitted a formal request to defer the inquiry until after November 24.

Meanwhile, Varma’s plea to quash the police notice was dismissed by the High Court, which advised him to seek anticipatory bail.

Ongole police await instructions from higher authorities on granting the requested postponement.