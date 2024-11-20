Change is here, says Dy Pawan Kalyan; lauds police for solving missing women cases

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan congratulated Vijayawada's special task force, set up in line with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha’s directions, for cracking the cases of missing women and children.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’ on Tuesday, the actor-turned politician accused the previous YSRC government of not taking any action regarding 30,000 missing women and girls.

“But change is here. The NDA promised a Strong Law and Order in AP, and today I am proud of the at VjaCityPolice Special Task Force for cracking these cases. My hearty congratulations to the Task Force Police and our Home Ministry headed by at Anitha_TDP garu. Our Government headed by Hon CM Shri at ncbn garu, assures the fullest support to our police department in ensuring Women's Safety (Including Protection from Social Media Abuse). I also appeal to the citizens of Andhra Pradesh to be active, vigilant, and contribute to making our villages, towns, and cities safer and more secure,” the Deputy Chief Minister posted on ‘X’.

Thanking Dy CM Pawan for acknowledging the efforts of the Special Task Force and Home Ministry, Minister Vangalapudi Anitha attributed the successful resolution of these critical cases to TDP-led NDA government’s unwavering commitment to women’s safety, protection, and justice.