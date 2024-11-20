CM Naidu proposes PPP model for pothole-free rural roads in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu proposed implementing the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to ensure pothole-free roads in rural areas across the State. During a discussion on irrigation projects in the Assembly on Tuesday, he suggested constructing new rural roads under the PPP model, akin to the approach used for National Highways in India.

Highlighting the lack of sufficient financial resources for large-scale infrastructure projects, the Chief Minister recalled how the NDA government, under Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership, constructed the first stretch of the Golden Quadrilateral, India’s longest highway project, between Chennai and Nellore using the PPP model.

He urged MLAs to take the idea to the public and seek their support. If everyone agrees, Naidu said, work could begin immediately by inviting tenders. Many members from the treasury benches supported the idea.

He announced that a pilot project using the proposed model would be implemented in the Godavari districts, provided members agreed to the proposal.

Under the plan, user charges would be collected from cars, buses, and lorries by private companies, while bikes, autos, and tractors would be exempted.

“I know some people will criticise this idea. Everyone wants good roads, but there’s no magic wand. The State government doesn’t have funds—only intelligence,” he said.