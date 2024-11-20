Former CM YS Jagan flayed for Rushikonda splurge

VIJAYAWADA: A heated debate unfolded in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council between members of the ruling NDA government and the opposition YSRC over the buildings constructed at Rushikonda during the previous YSRC regime.

The treasury benches criticised the previous government for demolishing the Haritha Resorts, accusing them of misusing over Rs 420 crore of public funds to build “palatial structures” for the Chief Minister’s camp office. Meanwhile, YSRC leaders countered the claims, asserting that the buildings were constructed for official government use, not personal use by former CM YS Jagan. Leader of the Opposition in the Council, Botcha Satyanarayana, challenged the government to conduct an inquiry if they suspected irregularities in the construction process.

On the same issue, Tourism and Culture Minister Kandula Durgesh accused the previous government of demolishing Haritha Resorts, which reportedly generated an annual income of Rs 16 crore, promising to replace them with superior facilities. Instead, he alleged, the YSRC regime constructed seven blocks and repurposed them as luxurious camp offices for the CM under the guise of improving infrastructure. Durgesh faced strong objections from YSRC MLCs as he made these statements.