KGBV principal, teacher suspended for cutting girl students hair as punishment

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after the incident of cutting hair of students for coming late to school came to light, the Alluri Sitarama Raju district administration on Tuesday suspended the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) principal and Chemistry teacher after conducting an inquiry.

On Friday (November 15), a group of second year Intermediate students of KGBV in GM Kothuru village of G Madugula mandal arrived late for the morning assembly and classes. School principal U Sai Prasanna reportedly made the students stand in the sun for some time as punishment and allegedly beat them.

During the lunch hour, the principal, with the assistance of other teachers, trimmed the students’ hair as a form of punishment. Defending her action, Sai Prasanna stated that she cut a few centimetres of the students’ hair to address their indiscipline.

ASR admin promises fair probe into incident to ensure justice to students

However, the incident sparked outrage, attracting an investigation by the district officials.

Further allegations also emerged against Chemistry lecturer B Vani, who is accused of verbally abusing tribal students by using their identities in a derogatory manner.

Confirming the suspensions to TNIE, Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V Abishek said, “The principal and the chemistry lecturer have been suspended. They will be allowed to explain their actions, but charges will be filed, and an inquiry has already been initiated.”

The district administration has ensured a fair investigation into the incident to ensure accountability and justice for the students.

The Forum of Legal Professionals on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged abusive and humiliating actions of the principal.

They demanded strict punishment under Sections 75 and 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, which include penalties of imprisonment, fines, and dismissal from service, with a lifetime ban from working with children for convicted individuals.

The Forum noted that these actions were considered offences under Section 117 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and various child protection laws.

Secretary of the Forum G Meghana demanded stern action against the principal and expressed her intent to file a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission to ensure accountability.