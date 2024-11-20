Vizag police arrest four youths in gang-rape case

VISAKHAPATNAM: Within hours after receiving the complaint, the Visakhapatnam city police arrested four individuals on charges of gang-raping a woman on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Batha Vamsi (27), a final-year LLB student and worked part-time as a Swiggy delivery agent, Boddu Jagadish (27), a fellow final-year LLB student, also worked as a Swiggy delivery agent, Polipalli Anand (28), worked part-time as a cashier and the fourth accused, Davulapalli Rajesh (23), a final-year LLB student from Chepaluppada, was engaged in rod-bending works.

According to police, the victim, a third-year LLB student, had been in a relationship with Vamsi for over a year. He allegedly lured her into a room at Krishna Gardens on August 13, 2024. While the victim and Vamsi were in the room, Jagadish secretly filmed them through a window and later shared the video with Vamsi, Anand and Rajesh. The four accused used the video to threaten the victim and coerce her into sexual acts. The assault continued later that day in the same room. In another instance, Vamsi, Jagadish, and Rajesh took the victim to Thotlakonda, where they again threatened her with the video and sexually assaulted her in a secluded area.