APSCPCR orders probe after two girls attempted suicide at Sattenapalli hostel

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (AP SCPCR) has taken suo-moto cognizance of the attempted suicide by two students at the Sattenapalli SC Welfare Girls Hostel and directed district authorities to investigate.

The students, Saritha (19) and Akhila (16) reportedly consumed sleeping pills on Sunday, citing harassment by the hostel warden, whom they accused of retaliating after they complained about poor living conditions.

During a surprise inspection on Tuesday, Commission member Bathula Padmavathi expressed shock at the appalling state of the hostel.

Over 250 students are forced to share a single functioning bathroom, leading to severe inconvenience. Stale food, unsanitary conditions, and stray animals, including dogs and pigs, roaming the premises were among the numerous health hazards identified.

She assured parents that urgent action would be taken to address the students’ grievances. She instructed officials to record written complaints from the students and take steps to improve living conditions. Measures include weekly medical camps, better sanitation, and enhanced basic amenities.

SCPCR has vowed to ensure the safety and well-being of the hostel’s residents while holding accountable those responsible for the mismanagement.