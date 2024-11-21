Field visits: CM to mingle with people at grassroots

VIJAYAWADA: As part of his Swarnandhra Vision 2047, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to make field visits, and interact with people directly to get their feedback on various development programmes and welfare schemes and their views for the rapid economic growth of the State.

Speaking in the AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Naidu highlighted the development initiatives of his government in the first 150 days.

Accusing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of destroying the State beyond imagination, Naidu said his focus is on rebuilding Andhra Pradesh.

“Wonders will not happen overnight. Our government is rebuilding the State brick-by-brick. The derailed systems have been brought back on track,” he said.

Laying emphasis on welfare and development, the Chief Minister asserted that the TDP-led NDA government has been functioning with the sole aim of improving the living standards of people. The NDA government is committed to implementing the Super Six schemes as promised in its election manifesto, he said.

Making it clear that top priority has been accorded to maintenance of law and order, Naidu said the activities of social media psychos and ganja mafia will be curbed with an iron hand.