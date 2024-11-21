Field visits: CM to mingle with people at grassroots

VIJAYAWADA: As part of his Swarnandhra Vision 2047, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to make field visits, and interact with people directly to get their feedback on various development programmes and welfare schemes and their views for the rapid economic growth of the State.
Speaking in the AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Naidu highlighted the development initiatives of his government in the first 150 days.
Accusing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of destroying the State beyond imagination, Naidu said his focus is on rebuilding Andhra Pradesh.
“Wonders will not happen overnight. Our government is rebuilding the State brick-by-brick. The derailed systems have been brought back on track,” he said.
Laying emphasis on welfare and development, the Chief Minister asserted that the TDP-led NDA government has been functioning with the sole aim of improving the living standards of people. The NDA government is committed to implementing the Super Six schemes as promised in its election manifesto, he said.
Making it clear that top priority has been accorded to maintenance of law and order, Naidu said the activities of social media psychos and ganja mafia will be curbed with an iron hand.
“It will be the last day for those who commit atrocities against women,” he warned.
Recalling his journey in politics since 1978 when he was elected as an MLA for the first time, Naidu said he has overcome several hurdles, besides serving as the Chief Minister and the Opposition Leader. “Lord Venkateswara gave me rebirth in the landmine blast. I really felt very bad when my family and I were subjected to humiliation in this very House,” he recalled.
Naidu asserted that he has never committed any mistake, and will never resort to such things. Mentioning that he always strives for the welfare of people, he recalled that Telugu people in 80 countries across the world came onto the roads when he was jailed for 53 days for no fault of his in a false case. “I can never forget this in my lifetime,” Naidu said.
On development initiatives, the Chief Minister revealed that over 150 services will soon be brought closer to people through WhatsApp. If a farmer posts a message on WhatsApp, paddy will be procured from him on the date chosen by him. About 42.40 lakh beneficiaries have booked free gas cylinders under the Deepam 2.0 scheme so far. An awareness rally against the drug abuse will be organised in the first week of December, he said.
“The people have given their massive mandate with confidence that the TDP-led NDA will certainly stand by them, and rise to their expectations. It is now our bounden duty to rise to their expectations,” Naidu averred.