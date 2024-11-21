HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announces action against former Kadapa RJD Raghava Reddy after inquiry

VIJAYAWADA: Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokeshinformed the Legislative Council on Wednesday that necessary action will be taken against former Kadapa Regional Joint Director (Education) Raghava Reddy after completing an inquiry within the next 45 days.

In response to questions raised by MLCs Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, Duvvarapu Rama Rao, and B Tirumala Naidu regarding atrocities committed by the former RJD, the HRD Minister revealed that the State government had received several complaints against Raghava Reddy. He emphasized that the preliminary investigation into the allegations had been completed, with many of them proven to be true.

Earlier, MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy accused the former RJD of misusing his position, alleging that Raghava Reddy used highly objectionable language against teachers, humiliated them in front of students, and transferred them at will. He also mentioned that Raghava Reddy resorted to physical attacks against those who complained about him when Additional Director Prasanna Kumar was appointed as the investigation officer.

A complaint against the former RJD has been lodged with the Chinna Chowk police in Kadapa. MLC Bhumireddy urged the government to conduct a thorough probe and take severe action against Raghava Reddy, stating that such individuals are unfit to hold respectable positions in the Education Department.