Pharmacist nabbed for smuggling ganja into jail

VISAKHAPATNAM: A pharmacist working at the Visakhapatnam Central Jail Hospital was caught red-handed while attempting to smuggle ganja into the prison. The accused, identified as Kadiyam Srinivas (50) from Pendurthi, was apprehended during a routine security check by jail authorities.

Jail Superintendent S Kishore Kumar revealed that Srinivas, who had been serving on deputation at the jail hospital for the past year, was found carrying the contraband hidden in a food container. During the search at the prison’s main gate on Tuesday, officials discovered 90 grams of ganja, including 5 grams in liquid form and 5 grams in solid form.

A complaint was immediately filed by Superintendent Kishore at the Arilova police station. Circle Inspector H Malleshwara Rao confirmed that Srinivas was arrested, produced before the court, and subsequently remanded in custody.

The seized contraband has been sent for further examination, and investigations are ongoing to uncover any potential links or networks involved in the incident.