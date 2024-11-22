Andhra Minister Lokesh tweet alerts officials to rescue child beggars

KURNOOL: Kurnool district authorities launched a swift operation to combat child begging after HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh responded to a viral video showing a child in a dazed state at Dress Circle in Kurnool city.

The video, shared by netizen Santhosh Kumar, triggered public outrage and prompted the Minister’s immediate intervention on the platform X (formerly Twitter).

Expressing his concern, Minister Lokesh wrote, “This is heartbreaking. Every child deserves safety, love, and dignity. We will locate this child and ensure they receive protection and care. Those responsible will be held accountable.” He also pledged to work with authorities to prevent such incidents and promote safe and nurturing environments for children.

Responding to the Lokesh’s remarks, the district administration conducted a citywide drive to identify and rescue children involved in begging. Several children were traced and presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for assistance. Under the Juvenile Justice Act, the rescued children were placed in Child Care Institutes for rehabilitation, where they will receive necessary support and education.