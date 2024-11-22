HC bench to be set up in Kurnool, Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has adopted a resolution to set up the High Court Bench in Kurnool.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced in the Assembly on Thursday that the High Court bench will soon be set up in Kurnool as promised by the NDA during the elections.

He told the House that the Cabinet has already approved the proposal, and the resolution adopted by the Assembly will be forwarded to the AP High Court and the Centre. He also pronounced that the offices of AP Lokayukta and AP State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) will not be shifted from Kurnool to Amaravati.

Making it clear that the NDA government is committed to the comprehensive development of the State, Naidu asserted that Visakhapatnam in North Andhra, Kurnool and Tirupati in Rayalaseema will be developed further.

Regretting that the State did not witness any development in the past five years due to the faulty policies of the previous YSRC regime in the name of three capitals, Naidu reminded that even when the TDP was in the Opposition, it convinced the people of Visakhapatnam and Kurnool that Amaravati is the sole capital of the State.

Maintaining that comprehensive development of the State is possible only with the TDP, he said it it was TDP founder NT Rama Rao who launched the Telugu Ganga, Handri-Neeva and Nagari-Galeru projects to take Krishna water to Rayalaseema.

Naidu felt that if Godavari and Krishna rivers are interlinked, and the Polavaram Irrigation Project is completed to take Godavari water to Banakacherla, it will be a game changer.

The Gollapalli reservoir was completed within a year only to get Kia and the facade of Anantapur totally changed with the arrival of the automobile company.