HC bench to be set up in Kurnool, Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has adopted a resolution to set up the High Court Bench in Kurnool.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced in the Assembly on Thursday that the High Court bench will soon be set up in Kurnool as promised by the NDA during the elections.
He told the House that the Cabinet has already approved the proposal, and the resolution adopted by the Assembly will be forwarded to the AP High Court and the Centre. He also pronounced that the offices of AP Lokayukta and AP State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) will not be shifted from Kurnool to Amaravati.
Making it clear that the NDA government is committed to the comprehensive development of the State, Naidu asserted that Visakhapatnam in North Andhra, Kurnool and Tirupati in Rayalaseema will be developed further.
Regretting that the State did not witness any development in the past five years due to the faulty policies of the previous YSRC regime in the name of three capitals, Naidu reminded that even when the TDP was in the Opposition, it convinced the people of Visakhapatnam and Kurnool that Amaravati is the sole capital of the State.
Maintaining that comprehensive development of the State is possible only with the TDP, he said it it was TDP founder NT Rama Rao who launched the Telugu Ganga, Handri-Neeva and Nagari-Galeru projects to take Krishna water to Rayalaseema.
Naidu felt that if Godavari and Krishna rivers are interlinked, and the Polavaram Irrigation Project is completed to take Godavari water to Banakacherla, it will be a game changer.
The Gollapalli reservoir was completed within a year only to get Kia and the facade of Anantapur totally changed with the arrival of the automobile company.
Rayalaseema will witness wonders if horticulture is properly developed as Bengaluru airport is close to Anantapur, Hyderabad airport to Kurnool and Chennai airport to Chittoor and the air connectivity should be properly utilised for the economic development of the respective districts.
An airport was constructed at Orvakal during the previous TDP regime, and Tirupati airport was expanded to increase the flight services.
The four combined districts of Rayalaseema have four airports, he highlighted. When the Centre sanctioned two industrial parks for the State, one was set up at Orvakal in Kurnool, and another at Kopparthi in Kadapa.
A sum of Rs 5,000 crore was sanctioned for the development of these industrial parks. About 300 acres of was allocated for a drone hub at Orvakal. Steps are also being taken to develop Kurnool as the best city in the State, he explained.
Top priority is given to education in Rayalaseema region, and Tirupati is being transformed into an education hub. IIT was established at Tirupati, Urdu University at Kurnool and Central University at Anantapur to promote higher education in a big way. Subsidies will be revived for farmers to adopt drip irrigation. All the promises made during Yuva Galam Padayatra of HRD Minister Lokesh will be fulfilled for the comprehensive development of Rayalaseema, the Chief Minister added.