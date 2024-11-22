Move to relocate APGB office triggers resentment in Andhra

KADAPA: The Central government’s decision to relocate the Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank (APGB) headquarters from Kadapa to Amaravati has triggered widespread protests across Kadapa and surrounding districts.

Stakeholders argue that the move undermines local employment opportunities and disrupts financial services in the economically backward Rayalaseema region.

The relocation is part of the Centre’s ‘One State-One Regional Rural Bank (RRB)’ policy, aimed at merging Andhra Pradesh’s four rural banks—APGB, Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank, Saptagiri Grameena Bank, and Andhra Pradesh Vikas Grameena Bank—into a single entity.

This initiative, developed with NABARD and State governments, seeks to cut operational costs, optimise technology, and enhance efficiency.

Under the guidelines, merged entities must establish their head office in the state capital or the region with the highest business activity.

Established in 2006, APGB’s Kadapa head office manages a business volume of Rs 46,344 crore, making it one of the largest RRBs in India.