Plan to levy EMC on Papikondalu boats from December 1

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Forest Department is set to launch the Clean Papikondalu National Park mission, introducing Environment Maintenance Charges (EMC) to curb pollution and fund conservation efforts. Checkposts will be set up at strategic locations within Papikondalu National Park to collect these charges, in line with Supreme Court guidelines and National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives.

Conservator of Forests for the Rajamahendravaram circle, BNN Murthy, confirmed that EMC collection will begin on December 1. Speaking to TNIE, he emphasised the necessity of the initiative, citing environmental degradation caused by unchecked waste disposal.

He said boat entry charges will be based on seating capacity in the Eluru, Rampachodavaram, and Chintur forest divisions. A fee of `2,500 will be charged per boat trip for seats counts below 50, `4,000 for boats carrying fewer than 100 passengers, and `6,000 for boats ferrying 100 passengers or more.

Additionally, digital and professional cameras will incur a charge of `500. Of the 40 boats operating in the area, including two tourist vessels, each will pay EMC based on its capacity.