YSRC leaders sought shares in IT, says Andhra Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) and Information Technology (IT) Nara Lokesh on Thursday alleged that investors deserted Andhra Pradesh as a few leaders in the previous YSRC government had demanded shares in tech companies.
Replying to a question in the State Legislative Assembly, Lokesh revealed that representatives of IT companies told him that some leaders of the YSRC regime sought shares in IT companies.
Pointing out that he held talks with several IT companies in the last five months, the Minister said as a result of those discussions Tata Consultancy Services has agreed to set up its office in Vizag. He added he has also urged Infosys to set up another campus.
He maintained that the State government has set a target of providing five lakh jobs in five years in the IT sector. Further, he highlighted his discussions with representatives of various data centres during his recent visit to the US. He stated that as the previous government did not focus on setting up data centres in the State, the firms moved to neighbouring States of Karnataka and Telangana.
Lokesh announced that at least two data companies are going to set up their units in the Port City soon. He added that efforts are on to get NICSI (National Informatics Centre Services Inc) to Vizag.
The IT Minister opined that if a national-level data policy is adopted, companies will certainly come to the State with massive investments. He declared that of the total $300 billion invested in the sector annually, the State has set a target of attracting at least $100 billion. He asserted that the issues raised by the representatives on data security and taxation are being resolved.
New policy for global delivery centres soon
He also stressed the need for a new policy for setting up global delivery centres of Fortune 500 companies which is likely to be adopted next month. Recalling that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who was Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019, moved ahead with the slogan of ‘one capital and decentralisation of development’, Lokesh said the then TDP government made every effort for developing the IT sector in Visakhapatnam.
“It is really gratifying that 20% of the total employees in the entire IT sector across the globe are Telugus. This has been possible because of the efforts put by Naidu to develop the sector,” Lokesh said and emphasised that at least 150 companies were set up in the State between 2014 and 2019 providing jobs to 50,000 youngsters.
Lokesh recounted that the NDA government had inked an agreement with the Adani Group to establish a data centre in the State. He highlighted that a conclave was also organised with several IT giants in Vizag.
He noted that at a time when the IT industry was growing at a fast pace, there was a sudden halt due to the policies adopted by the YSRC government. “It was perhaps for the first time in the country’s history that political leaders demanded shares in tech companies. Organisations such as NICSI and STBI (Savli Technology and Business Incubator) left the State, resulting in several youngsters losing out on job opportunities,” Lokesh said.