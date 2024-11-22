YSRC leaders sought shares in IT, says Andhra Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) and Information Technology (IT) Nara Lokesh on Thursday alleged that investors deserted Andhra Pradesh as a few leaders in the previous YSRC government had demanded shares in tech companies.

Replying to a question in the State Legislative Assembly, Lokesh revealed that representatives of IT companies told him that some leaders of the YSRC regime sought shares in IT companies.

Pointing out that he held talks with several IT companies in the last five months, the Minister said as a result of those discussions Tata Consultancy Services has agreed to set up its office in Vizag. He added he has also urged Infosys to set up another campus.

He maintained that the State government has set a target of providing five lakh jobs in five years in the IT sector. Further, he highlighted his discussions with representatives of various data centres during his recent visit to the US. He stated that as the previous government did not focus on setting up data centres in the State, the firms moved to neighbouring States of Karnataka and Telangana.

Lokesh announced that at least two data companies are going to set up their units in the Port City soon. He added that efforts are on to get NICSI (National Informatics Centre Services Inc) to Vizag.

The IT Minister opined that if a national-level data policy is adopted, companies will certainly come to the State with massive investments. He declared that of the total $300 billion invested in the sector annually, the State has set a target of attracting at least $100 billion. He asserted that the issues raised by the representatives on data security and taxation are being resolved.