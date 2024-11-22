YSRC: USSEC allegations incorrect, thousands of crore saved with SECI deal

VIJAYAWADA: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party has strongly condemned the allegations of USSEC in its Indictment saying that they are incorrect.

The Power Sale Agreement (PSA) was signed between two government agencies SECI and Discoms after the approvals from the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and there was no direct agreement with Adani group.

In a three-page rebuttal, the YSRC explained that this deal was extremely favourable with respect to the interests of the State, and procurement of power at Rs 2.49 per kWh, including waiver of ISTS charges. The cheap rate would substantially benefit the State with a saving of Rs 3,700 crore per annum.

As the agreement was for a period of 25 years, the total benefit to the State due to this agreement would be immense, the YSRC explained.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh agreed to procure power from SECI to the tune of 7,000 MW at Rs 2.49 per kWh for 25 years with 3,000 MW commencing in FY 2024-25, another 3,000 MW in FY 2025-26, while the remaining 1,000 MW in FY 2026-27.