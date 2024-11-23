61 CCI centres to procure cotton from today

GUNTUR: In a major relief for cotton farmers, 61 procurement centres under the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) will become fully operational starting Saturday. Of these, only 40 were functioning earlier, while the rest remained inactive due to delays in obtaining fire department permissions and other logistical hurdles.

The lack of operational centres had forced farmers to travel long distances, incurring additional transport costs and enduring lengthy waits to sell their produce. Recognising these hardships, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, escalated the issue to Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh. Responding promptly, Singh directed CCI to address the problem.

Following a review meeting with CCI officials, ginning mill owners, and farmers, Chandra Sekhar announced several farmer-friendly measures. To expedite procurement, CCI centres will now remain open until 7.30 pm, ensuring that all paperwork is processed the same day. Additionally, centres will operate from Monday to Saturday, accommodating the schedules of tenant farmers, who constitute 60% of the farming community and often cannot leave work during weekdays.

Another pressing concern for farmers is the high moisture content in cotton, which impacts its value. Chandra Sekhar assured that the Centre and State governments, along with agricultural experts, are working on solutions to address this issue. He noted that factors such as climate, transportation, and storage methods contribute to moisture retention and promised swift action.

He also suggested extending procurement operations until March 2025 to ensure that every farmer’s produce is purchased.

Later, the Union Minister visited the Ayushman Bharat Health and Fitness Centre in Brindavan Gardens, where he interacted with medical staff. Upon learning about miscreants causing disturbances at night, he directed officials to enhance security and expedite the construction of a compound wall and gate.

Guntur Collector S Nagalakshmi and other officials accompanied him during the visit.