Andhra Pradesh Assembly adjourned sine die

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday.

Highlighting the proceedings of the second session of the 16th Legislative Assembly, Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu said the House was in session for 10 days and functioned 59.55 hours. Elections to three Financial Committees for 2024-25 were held during the session. They included Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Estimates Committee and Public Undertakings Committee (PUC), he said.

Earlier in the day, elections to PAC, PUC and Estimates Committee member posts were held. Out of the total 175 MLAs, 163 cast their votes. The YSRC, which has 11 MLAs, abstained from voting. Dhone MLA Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy abstained from voting on health grounds. In fact, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy of YSRC filed his nomination for PAC member post, necessitating the election.

PAC members

Nakka Ananda Babu, Arimilli Radhakrishna, M Ashok Reddy, B Ramanjaneyulu, B Jayanageswara Reddy, Kolla Lalitha Kumar, Rajgopal Sreeram of TDP, Ramanjaneyulu Pulavarthi of JSP and P Vishnu Kumar Raju of BJP

Estimates Committee

B Akhila Priya, Bandaru Satyananda Rao, Jayakrishna Nimmaka, V Jogeswara Rao, Kandula Narayana Reddy, Maddipati Venkata Raju, Parthasarathi Valmiki, Pasam Suneel Kumar and Yeluri Sambasiva Rao were elected as members

PUC members

Koona Ravi Kumar, A Ananda Rao, N Eswara Rao, Giddi Satyanarayana, Gouthu Sirisha, Kumar Raja Varla, Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, RVSKK Ranga Rao and Tenali Sravan Kumar