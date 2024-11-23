CM unveils Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision 4.0 Document

VIJAYAWADA: Laying emphasis on welfare, development and good governance, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision 4.0 Document in the State Assembly on Friday. The vision document is envisaged with the slogan ‘Wealthy, Healthy, Happy Andhra Pradesh’.
“The vision document is formulated with 10 principles -- poverty eradication, employment generation, development of human resources along with skills, water conservation, introducing technology in farming and Swachhandhra -- and making 17 lakh people partners considering their valuable suggestions. In a sense, it is the vision of the people for the State’s future,” he said.
In his more than two-hour-long presentation, the Chief Minister elaborated on his vision for each sector. He said the foremost goal before his government is to achieve zero poverty in the State and his government has come up with several measures like the P4 model by making people a vital component of the developmental model, engagement with the Telugu diaspora and HNIs, encouraging the top 10% of the society to handhold the bottom 20%. He went on to explain the micro-level details of the vision document regarding poverty eradication.
Naidu felt the need for regular exercise in human resource development and skill training. He elaborated on plans for industrial parks, women’s MSME parks, flexible working models, family-friendly workplaces simplified procedures to enable the speed of doing business.
Assuring the House that the investments in farming will be brought down considerably and at the same time increase the revenue of farmers, Naidu said he will take the State forward as a team leader. He also unveiled his plans for making Andhra Pradesh care of the Global Best Logistics, water security, cost optimisation in the form of energy and fuel, Swachh Andhra, utilisation of technologies like Deep Tech, making villages as building blocks for the future of the State. Exuding confidence that he will again come back to the Assembly for the fifth term as the Chief Minister, Naidu emphasised the need for all the MLAs too to draft a vision of their own for the development of their respective Assembly constituencies.
Pointing out that India is the fifth largest economy in the world, the Chief Minister recalled the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the country will achieve development only when the States move on the path of progress.
Making it clear that all the products manufactured in the State should certainly get a specific brand, the Chief Minister felt that AP is not getting any additional revenue as the products do not have the brand.
Industrial parks with global standards are being established in the State, he said, and added that when several States have taken up caste census Andhra Pradesh has now undertaken skill census.
Announcing that white-collar and blue-collar jobs will soon be created on a large scale, the Chief Minister said the State government is seriously contemplating introducing a neighbourhood working system.
“If working stations are set up, employees can discharge their duties from there as they wish. We will soon introduce this system,” he added.
Two coastal economic zones will be established soon, he said, and felt the need to transform the State into a green energy and green hydrogen hub. About the works in the capital region Amaravati, the Chief Minister announced that the old tenders will be cancelled and fresh tenders will be called soon to begin the works by December 15.