CM unveils Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision 4.0 Document

VIJAYAWADA: Laying emphasis on welfare, development and good governance, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision 4.0 Document in the State Assembly on Friday. The vision document is envisaged with the slogan ‘Wealthy, Healthy, Happy Andhra Pradesh’.

“The vision document is formulated with 10 principles -- poverty eradication, employment generation, development of human resources along with skills, water conservation, introducing technology in farming and Swachhandhra -- and making 17 lakh people partners considering their valuable suggestions. In a sense, it is the vision of the people for the State’s future,” he said.

In his more than two-hour-long presentation, the Chief Minister elaborated on his vision for each sector. He said the foremost goal before his government is to achieve zero poverty in the State and his government has come up with several measures like the P4 model by making people a vital component of the developmental model, engagement with the Telugu diaspora and HNIs, encouraging the top 10% of the society to handhold the bottom 20%. He went on to explain the micro-level details of the vision document regarding poverty eradication.

Naidu felt the need for regular exercise in human resource development and skill training. He elaborated on plans for industrial parks, women’s MSME parks, flexible working models, family-friendly workplaces simplified procedures to enable the speed of doing business.

Assuring the House that the investments in farming will be brought down considerably and at the same time increase the revenue of farmers, Naidu said he will take the State forward as a team leader. He also unveiled his plans for making Andhra Pradesh care of the Global Best Logistics, water security, cost optimisation in the form of energy and fuel, Swachh Andhra, utilisation of technologies like Deep Tech, making villages as building blocks for the future of the State. Exuding confidence that he will again come back to the Assembly for the fifth term as the Chief Minister, Naidu emphasised the need for all the MLAs too to draft a vision of their own for the development of their respective Assembly constituencies.