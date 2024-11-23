Focus on getting Central aid, MPs told

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu has urged party MPs to focus on securing increased funding and projects from the Centre while advancing the Andhra Pradesh Vision Document - 2047.

Emphasising the importance of collaboration, he called for sustained efforts to strengthen the State’s future.

Ahead of the Parliament session commencing November 25, Naidu chaired the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting at his Undavalli residence on Friday.

He outlined a strategic road map for MPs, highlighting key state priorities.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, speaking after the meeting, stated that the session would be leveraged to address critical issues facing Andhra Pradesh.

He criticised former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing his tenure of tarnishing the state’s brand image, resulting in diverted investments.

“We are committed to restoring Andhra Pradesh’s image and attracting new investments,” said Ram Mohan Naidu. He added that the state government is thoroughly examining the SECI agreement, seeking legal opinions to determine its jurisdiction.

TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu assured that all 21 NDA MPs from the state would work to enhance Andhra Pradesh’s prospects.

Priorities include expediting the Polavaram project and securing Central government support for Amaravati’s development.

It was reported that Naidu expressed satisfaction with the MPs’ performance, urging them to enhance coordination with MLAs in their constituencies to maximise impact.