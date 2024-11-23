Over 50 lakh availed free gas refill so far: Nadendla

VIJAYAWADA:Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said that as many as 50 lakh beneficiaries have availed the free gas refill under the Deepam-2 scheme across the State in the past three weeks since the launch of the Super Six promise.

He, along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan, and other officials, participated in the gas refilling event in the city and interacted with beneficiaries on Friday.

He suggested the public be aware of the misleading propaganda by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his partymen. He asked them not to believe in such claims which are aimed at tarnishing the image of the TDP-led NDA government.

He said that the scheme is being implemented with utmost transparency and accountability.

Asserting that the Deepam-2 scheme is being implemented with utmost transparency, the Minister said, “With the supply of three free gas refills, families will be able to get an additional benefit of Rs 2,476 per year. Gas connection, Aadhar and ration cards are necessary for availing the scheme.”

Refuting the allegations levelled against the implementation of Deepam-2 scheme by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister Nadendla Manohar stated that as per the oil companies, there are only 1.55 crore beneficiaries in the State and not 1.85 crore as claimed by the former Chief Minister.