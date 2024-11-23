Police arrest nine, seize loot worth Rs 40 Lakh

GUNTUR: Palnadu district police arrested nine persons on Friday in connection with a series of theft cases and recovered stolen property valued at Rs 40 lakh.

Addressing the media on Friday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanchi Srinivasa Rao stated that the arrests were made following intensified investigations directed by Guntur Range DIG Sarvesh Tripathi. The recovered items include gold and silver ornaments, electronic gadgets, and two-wheelers.

The accused, identified as Sk Subhani, E Lingam, K Ramanjaneyulu, Venkateswarulu Nayak, B Balaji Nayak, P Ganesh, M Haribabu, SK Mastan Vali, and Bhavani Shankar, were linked to thefts reported in areas under the Veldurthi, Eepuru, Inavolu, and Chilakaluripet Urban police station limits. The SP lauded the efforts of the teams for their work.