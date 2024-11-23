SIT arrives in Tirupati to probe TTD ghee adulteration

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Supreme Court to investigate alleged irregularities in the supply of substandard cow ghee and allegations of animal fat being used in the Laddu Prasadam at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), arrived in Tirupati on Friday.

According to sources, the team, including two officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and one from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), along with other officials were appointed to assist the investigation. They were stationed at the Bhudevi Complex near Alipiri Link bus station in Tirupati.

It was also reported that the CBI officers held a meeting and formed four teams, each focusing on different aspects of the investigation into the alleged irregularities.

The four teams, led by a DSP, are tasked with gathering information from the TTD regarding the details of the ghee procurement tenders of AR Dairy Pvt Ltd, inspecting the ‘Potu’— a kitchen where Laddu Prasadam is prepared, laboratory, and stores office, and also visiting the dairy in question, located in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.