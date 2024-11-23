YSRC activists got cold feet after police notices: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders are taking political sanyas after receiving notices from police for their abusive social media posts, observed HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

During an informal interaction with mediapersons in the Assembly lobby on Friday, Lokesh said the people of the State are observing the courage of TDP cadre and cowardice of YSRC activists.

While the TDP rank and file stood firm when YSRC leaders implicated them in false cases during the previous regime, YSRC cadre have started showing their timidity, and quitting active politics after getting notices from police for their objectionable social media posts, Lokesh said.

“As the TDP rank and file did not commit any mistakes, they stood firm and fought against the false cases. But YSRC activists are being booked with enough evidence for their wrongdoings. Hence, they are tendering apologies and announcing political sanyas. Our government will not spare anyone who are guilty. The government is determined to curb social media abuse with an iron hand,” he asserted.

When some TDP MLAs informed him that the extension of school timings on a pilot basis evoked a mixed response, Lokesh said he also got feedback on the issue. “A final decision on the issue will be taken as per the feedback,” the HRD Minister said.