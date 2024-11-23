YSRCP slams TDP-led NDA for denying PAC chairman post to opposition, cites democratic norms

VIJAYAWADA: Describing it as a dark day in the parliamentary democracy, YSRCP MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar slammed the TDP-led NDA government for ‘usurping’ the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman post from the opposition with the sole intention that no one should question its irregularities in managing State finances.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said, “It is a convention and practice in a parliamentary democracy to appoint a member from the opposition as the PAC chairman, but the coalition government has done away with it, making a mockery of the institution.”

Though our leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy filed his nomination for the PAC member post, the ruling dispensation had played foul and deprived the opposition of its due. “Parliamentary history shows that the PAC chairman post has been given to the Opposition irrespective of numbers be it Congress, BJP or any other party,” he said.

He said the intention of the NDA government seems to be very clear, they do not want to face questions on State finances, and want to mismanage the funds as is already seen in budget allocations.

‘Signing a pact not a crime’

Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said signing an agreement with SECI was not a crime. “If Adani and CM Naidu meet, it will be shown as a corporate event in the media, when it comes to Jagan, some people are attributing motives to it,” he observed.