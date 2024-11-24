Andhra Pradesh CM keen to restore ties with Singapore

VIJAYAWADA: Underlining the cooperation of the international society for the development of the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to hold consultations with the Singapore government for restoration of its relations with Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu is of the opinion that cancellation of collaboration agreements by the previous YSRC government ruined the reputation of the State, and instructed the officials to approach the Singapore government, explain the happenings in the past five years, and make concerted efforts in the direction of sailing together with mutual understanding and trust to achieve development.

“After holding thorough discussions and considering the opinions of all sections of people, we have entered into agreements. But the previous government damaged the prestige of the State by cancelling those agreements all of a sudden. Such imprudent decisions caused a great damage to the State globally,” the Chief Minister observed.

In fact, Naidu during a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently, urged him to help the State in roping in the Singapore government to collaborate with Andhra Pradesh in the development of Amaravati Capital City.