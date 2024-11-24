Employees’ associations urge Kishan to retain APGB headquarters in Kadapa

KADAPA: Employee associations of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank (APGB) on Saturday have made an appeal to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, urging him to retain the bank’s headquarters in Kadapa, as the Union government moves forward with the merger of four regional banks in Andhra Pradesh.

The decision to relocate APGB headquarters in Kadapa comes in wake of the Union government’s move to consolidate APGB with Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank, Saptagiri Grameena Bank, and AP Vikas Grameena Bank into a single entity.

As part of the Centre’s ‘One State-One Regional Rural Bank (RRB)’ policy, APGB has been designated as the anchor bank for this merger, with Canara Bank continuing as the sponsor.

The APGB’s impressive financial standing has made it a frontrunner in the rural banking sector, boasting 552 branches, Rs 46,344 crore in businesses, Rs 802 crore in profits, and Rs 4,591 crore in reserves. “These figures demonstrate APGB’s leadership position not just in Andhra Pradesh, but across the nation,” said B Manjunath, a representative of the APGB Officers Association.

While the merger decision has been finalised, the choice of headquarters location remains under consideration by the sponsor bank and State government. Employee associations have raised concerns about potential plans to relocate the headquarters to Amaravati, citing several key reasons for maintaining the Kadapa location.