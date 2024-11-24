Governor Nazeer hails Sai Baba’s services to mankind

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer hailed Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba as a beacon of Indian culture and spirituality during the 99th birth anniversary celebrations of the revered spiritual leader at Prashanti Nilayam, Puttaparthi. Accompanied by several dignitaries, the Governor paid homage to Baba at his resting place.

In his address, Governor Nazeer praised Baba’s teachings, particularly his philosophy that humanity’s true nature is divine, and the purpose of life is to realise this divinity through moral living, selfless service, devotion, and compassion. Highlighting Baba’s motto, “Manava Seve Madhava Seva”—Service to Mankind is Service to God, the Governor described it as a profound moral principle. He also quoted Baba’s promotion of interfaith harmony: “I have come not to destroy any faith, but to confirm each in his own faith.”

Governor Nazeer lauded the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust’s initiatives, including the Sri Sathya Sai Prema Tharu tree plantation drive, which aims to plant 10 million trees to combat climate change.

He commended the trust’s Dokka Seethamma Madhyana Badi Bhojanam programme, which provides nutritious meals to over 33 lakh students.