VIJAYAWADA: Prominent BC leader from Kaikaluru Assembly constituency Jaya Mangala Venkata Ramana has submitted his resignation to his MLC post and the YSR Congress Party primary membership.

According to the sources, he is set to join the Jana Sena Party in the presence of its president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan soon. It is learnt from highly placed sources that former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who left the YSRCP and joined the JSP recently, played a key role in Jaya Mangala’s decision, which was announced on Saturday.

The JSP may request Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to allot the MLC seat to nominate one of its leaders after Jaya Mangala’s resignation is accepted by the Legislative Council Chairman, and the seat falls vacant. Already three such resignations are pending with the Chairman. Jaya Mangala was elected to the Council from the Local Authorities Constituency in March 2023.

Several MLCs ready to leave YSRCP

It is also important to note that the ruling NDA has faced stiff opposition from YSRCP, which has a majority in the Council in its first sitting after the formation of the new government.