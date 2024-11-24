Kakinada woman stranded in Kuwait reached home after intervention of ministers

KAKINADA: Kakinada-based woman, Gara Kumari, who was harassed while working in Kuwait, returned home safely on Friday night after swift intervention by the State officials.

Kumari, a widow and mother of three, had posted a distressing video on November 20, pleading for help as her employers in Kuwait allegedly denied her food and physically abused her. Kumari travelled to Kuwait on October 1, seeking financial relief for her family. She began working as a housemaid but faced severe mistreatment from her employers.

Desperate, Kumari informed her brother, Karripothu Suryachandra, who approached the agent for help but received no support. In response, Kumari recorded a selfie video detailing her plight, which her brother circulated on social media and sent to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Education Minister N Lokesh.

The ministers promptly instructed officials to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, ensuring Kumari’s safe return. Following expedited immigration procedures, Kumari arrived in her village late Friday night.

Expressing gratitude, she and her family thanked the Deputy CM, the Education Minister, and all officials involved in rescuing her.