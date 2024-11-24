Narasapuram crochet craft gets GI tag, exports set to get a big boost

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The intricate Narasapuram crochet craft, with its tradition of lace-making dating back to the 19th century, has received the prestigious Geographical Indications (GI) tag.

The GI certificate will be handed over to West Godavari District Collector Ch Naga Rani at a programme in New Delhi on November 25.

Speaking to TNIE, Collector Naga Rani said that Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh will present the certificate of the GI tag. “It is a great occasion for me to receive the GI tag certificate for Narasapuram crochet,” she expressed.

Naga Rani emphasised that the GI tag has emerged as an important intellectual property rights tool, protecting the identity of unique products and promoting them through sustainable market linkages and brand promotion.

She also highlighted the development of IT-enabled identifiers as part of this pursuit of higher value creation. Narasapuram, a coastal town in West Godavari district, has long been renowned for its century-old tradition of crochet lace-making. The crochet craft earned the GI tag from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade earlier this year. The Collector added that this recognition aims to reignite interest in these exquisite handmade lace products, driving the local industry.

Narasapuram and Palakollu towns are the primary hubs of this craft, housing over 100 crochet export houses that collectively employ thousands of women. Many of these products are exported to markets in the US, UK, and France.