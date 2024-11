VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan, who won all the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats contested by his party, in alliance with the TDP and the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, has once again repeated the cent percent strike rate in Maharashtra polls as the Maha Yuti won all the constituencies covered by him as part of his election campaign on November 16 and 17.

He covered 11 Assembly constituencies Deglur, Bhokar, Solapur Central, Solapur North, Solapur South, Ballarpur, Chandrapur, Pune Cantonment, Hadapsar, Kasba Peth and Latur City, and Nanded Lok Sabha segment.

All the candidates supported by the Jana Sena Party chief emerged victorious in the Assembly elections except Latur City. What is more interesting is that the BJP has registered its maiden victory in Deglur, besides winning Latur Rural Assembly seat.

Pawan express optimism on mutual cooperation between Maha and AP

Expressing happiness over Pawan Kalyan repeating the 100% strike rate in Maharashtra elections, JSP official spokesperson Bolisetty Satyanarayana said the Maha Yuti emerged victorious in all the constituencies covered by the party chief.