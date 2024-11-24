PM Modi to lay stone for green hydrogen hub in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for India’s largest green hydrogen hub in Visakhapatnam on November 29. During the foundation laying ceremony, he will lay the stone virtually from Visakhapatnam and also the people at the Andhra University Engineering Grounds.

The ambitious project, spearheaded by NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), is set to be developed at Pudimadaka in Atchutapuram mandal of Anakapalle district.

Confirming the event, Visakhapatnam North MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju stated, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the green hydrogen project from the Andhra University Engineering Grounds and address the public during the occasion.”

The event was originally proposed to be held in Anakapalle district, with Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh strongly advocating for the venue to be located closer to the project site. However, logistical challenges and adverse weather conditions, including a forecast of low-pressure activity, prompted the decision to shift the event to Visakhapatnam.

This visit marks a significant moment as it is Prime Minister Modi’s first trip to Andhra Pradesh after the formation of the NDA government in the State, comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It is also his first visit to the State since assuming the office of Prime Minister for a third term.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by several ministers, is expected to participate in the event. Preparations are in full swing, with Visakhapatnam district officials, including Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Commissioner of Police Dr Sankarbrata Bagchi, GVMC Commissioner Dr P Sampath Kumar, and VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan, conducting site inspections on Saturday.