Seven killed as bus collides with auto in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Seven daily-wage agricultural workers lost their lives, and five others were injured when a speeding RTC bus collided with the auto they were travelling in at Thalagasipalli Cross Road in Anantapur district.

The deceased were identified as Bala Peddaiah (55), Nagamma (45), Ramanjanamma (45), Pedda Nagamma (60), Kondamma (50), Jayaram (45), and Chinna Nagamma (55). The incident took place when they were returning to their village, Yettutla, after completing work in Thimmampet village.

The workers were travelling in an auto when the bus, which was overtaking a lorry, struck the vehicle. Two workers died on the spot and five others, who sustained serious injuries were rushed to a hospital.

Anantapur SP P Jagadish, who visited the site, assured the public that officials would monitor the condition of the injured. The Hyderabad-bound bus, operated by the Dharmavaram depot, was reportedly speeding at the time of the incident. A case was registered against the driver under relevant sections of the law.

District Collector Vinod Kumar and Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshmi Narayana expressed their condolences to the victims’ families. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed deep regret over the incident, announcing a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the deceased’s families. He directed officials to ensure the injured receive the best medical care. Former CM

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his sympathies to the victims’ families and urged the State government to provide financial aid to the bereaved families.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed deep grief over the Talagasupalle road mishap, offering condolences to families of seven victims killed Saturday.