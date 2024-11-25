Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Minister Satya Kumar seeks funds for Jilledu Banda project, writes to water resources minister

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav(File Photo)
VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Y Satya Kumar, has written to Minister for Water Resources, Nimmala Ramanaidu, requesting funds for acquiring land necessary to commence work on the Jilledu Banda Reservoir project.

In his letter, Satya Kumar stressed the need for Rs 93.59 crore for land acquisition required for the first phase of the project, which was one of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s key election promises. Highlighting the project’s significance, the health minister stated that it would provide critical irrigation water to Mudigubba, Battulapalle, and Dharmavaram mandals in his Dharmavaram constituency.

He urged his cabinet colleague to expedite the release of funds to resume project work that had been stalled during the previous YSRCP government.

“This project is a lifeline for the drought-prone Dharmavaram region. It will irrigate 23,000 acres of land and attract investments to establish industries in the area,” he stated.

Satya Kumar further pointed out the potential for the project to generate substantial direct and indirect employment.

