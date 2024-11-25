Jagan slams Andhra Pradesh govt over fee reimbursement dues

Jagan claimed that all sectors in the State appear to have taken a regressive path after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s ascension to power.

“Especially, the education sector is severely affected without Amma Vodi, English medium, TOEFL from third standard, subject teachers, CBSE to IB, tabs to Class VIII students, Nadu-Nedu, and other initiatives, affecting both students and their parents,” he asserted. “During our regime, we deposited money into the accounts of mothers quarterly for various schemes. During the previous academic year until December, Rs 12,609 crore was deposited for the Vidya Devena scheme alone. As we believe that only education can change the fate of generations, we spent Rs 18,000 crore on the two schemes. The amount for the January-March quarter could not be paid as the TDP-BJP-JSP combine had raised objections with the Election Commission. The ruling coalition government did not pay after assuming office in June,” he claimed.

Furthermore, Jagan alleged that the newly formed government failed to clear pending dues as there has been no response regarding the payments for the April-June and July-September quarters, and now, the October-December quarter is also coming to an end.