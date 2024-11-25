Long-awaited SCoR proj set to take off

The tender involves the construction of a multi-storey general manager’s office complex, including two basements, a ground floor, and nine additional floors (B2+B1+G+9), along with associated structures. Bidding for the Rs 149 crore project will commence on December 13, 2024, with a pre-bid conference scheduled for December 2, 2024.

The last date for bid submission is December 27, 2024, and the construction is expected to be completed within 24 months after commencement of works.

Following years of demand and political pressure for the fulfilment of the bifurcation promise, the Centre announced the formation of the SCoR Zone in February 2019, designating Visakhapatnam as its headquarters. However, progress has been slow.

Despite the submission of a detailed project report (DPR) in August 2019 under the YSRCP government, the project stagnated due to unresolved land allotment issues and administrative delays.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam in November 2022, though significant, did not address the railway zone, leaving many people in North Coastal Andhra disheartened.