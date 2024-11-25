Long-awaited SCoR proj set to take off

VISAKHAPATNAM: As promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the long-awaited South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone project, a cherished dream for the people of Andhra Pradesh, is now closer to becoming a reality.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced the tender notice for constructing the zone’s headquarters in Visakhapatnam, signalling a step in fulfilling a major commitment made during the bifurcation of the State.
The announcement, made via a post on X, signals progress in the long-delayed railway project.
The tender involves the construction of a multi-storey general manager’s office complex, including two basements, a ground floor, and nine additional floors (B2+B1+G+9), along with associated structures. Bidding for the Rs 149 crore project will commence on December 13, 2024, with a pre-bid conference scheduled for December 2, 2024.
The last date for bid submission is December 27, 2024, and the construction is expected to be completed within 24 months after commencement of works.
Following years of demand and political pressure for the fulfilment of the bifurcation promise, the Centre announced the formation of the SCoR Zone in February 2019, designating Visakhapatnam as its headquarters. However, progress has been slow.
Despite the submission of a detailed project report (DPR) in August 2019 under the YSRCP government, the project stagnated due to unresolved land allotment issues and administrative delays.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam in November 2022, though significant, did not address the railway zone, leaving many people in North Coastal Andhra disheartened.
In December 2023, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on his visit to Visakhapatnam, clarified that the delay was primarily due to non-allotment of land by the State government. After the formation of the TDP-led NDA government, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the required 52.22 acres of land at Mudasarlova has been allotted and cleared for the SCoR Zone project.
Shedding more light on the project, Chandra Sekhar, Officer on Special Duty for the SCoR Zone, revealed that the land identified for the construction of headquarters has been cleared of disputes, and transferred to the Railways.
“A total of 52.22 acres in Survey Number 26 of Mudasarlova have been allocated for the project,” he said.
Preparations are underway for a possible foundation stone-laying ceremony during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Visakhapatnam on November 29.
A senior railway official, speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, said, “We have been asked to remain prepared. This is a large-scale project, and there are also other railway projects awaiting foundation stone-laying. There is a possibility of holding a separate ceremony exclusively for the railway zone foundation. However, there are also high chances that the Prime Minister may lay the foundation stone for the railway zone alongside other projects on November 29. More clarity on matter is expected by Monday or Tuesday.”
The construction of the general manager’s office complex is estimated to cost Rs 149 crore.
“There is no issue with funds. Once construction begins, it will proceed without interruptions to ensure timely completion,” the official noted, adding, “Further announcements regarding the zone’s specifications, and operational details will be made by the Ministry of Railways periodically.”