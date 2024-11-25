‘Medical ethics prohibits sharing of patient info’

The National Secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hospital Board of India from Kerala, Dr Asokan, in an exclusive interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, expressed concern about the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) during his visit to Andhra Pradesh.

He criticised the State’s mandate requiring hospitals to upload patient data to a Central server, stating that it violates patient confidentiality and ethical standards, as such sensitive information could be shared with third parties. Dr Asokan was en route to the 66th IMA State Conference held at Guntur Medical College on Saturday, for which he was the chief guest.

What is your stance on the ABDM and its implementation in AP?

We have serious concerns regarding patient confidentiality and data safety under the ABDM. The mission mandates hospitals to upload all patient data to a central server, which can be anonymised and accessed by third parties.

AP has amended the Clinical Establishment Act to make participation mandatory, which violates patient confidentiality and the right to privacy.

What action has the IMA taken against this?

We have written to the State government to present our objections, but there has been no response. As a result, we are in the final stages of filing a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. This is a critical issue, as medical ethics prohibits the sharing of patient information without consent.

How do you assess the healthcare system in AP?

AP has significantly improved its health information systems and achieved reduction in infant and maternal mortality rates. Disease-related data can now be accessed instantly from any taluk. However, there is still considerable scope for improvement to match the standards of other Southern States.