‘Medical ethics prohibits sharing of patient info’

The National Secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hospital Board of India from Kerala, Dr Asokan, in an exclusive interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, expressed concern about the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) during his visit to Andhra Pradesh.
He criticised the State’s mandate requiring hospitals to upload patient data to a Central server, stating that it violates patient confidentiality and ethical standards, as such sensitive information could be shared with third parties. Dr Asokan was en route to the 66th IMA State Conference held at Guntur Medical College on Saturday, for which he was the chief guest.
What is your stance on the ABDM and its implementation in AP?
We have serious concerns regarding patient confidentiality and data safety under the ABDM. The mission mandates hospitals to upload all patient data to a central server, which can be anonymised and accessed by third parties.
AP has amended the Clinical Establishment Act to make participation mandatory, which violates patient confidentiality and the right to privacy.
What action has the IMA taken against this?
We have written to the State government to present our objections, but there has been no response. As a result, we are in the final stages of filing a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. This is a critical issue, as medical ethics prohibits the sharing of patient information without consent.
How do you assess the healthcare system in AP?
AP has significantly improved its health information systems and achieved reduction in infant and maternal mortality rates. Disease-related data can now be accessed instantly from any taluk. However, there is still considerable scope for improvement to match the standards of other Southern States.
What is your opinion on the Supreme Court-appointed committee and its report regarding violence against doctors?
We are dissatisfied with the National Task Force (NTF) report on the Central Protection Act, which has been a key demand of ours for several years to ensure the safety of doctors in their workplaces. The NTF lacks innovation and fails to address the core issue: the need for a Central law to deter violence against doctors.
Despite being granted wide powers by the Supreme Court to suggest solutions, the NTF dismissed this critical need, which has left the medical fraternity deeply disappointed.
How has the medical fraternity responded to the NTF report?
The report has let down the entire profession. Recommendations like installing CCTV cameras and X-ray scanners are impractical for taluk and sub-district hospitals. A centralised law is the only effective deterrent. The NTF’s stance against this demand has been a blow to the profession’s collective efforts.
What steps are being taken to address this issue?
We have filed an interlocutory application (IA) petition in the Supreme Court, allowing us to present our concerns. We hope the court will take a considerate view of the medical fraternity’s demands.
What is your view on the State branch of the IMA?
The Andhra Pradesh State branch is one of the finest branches we have. After the State bifurcation, its membership decreased, but it has bounced back impressively. Currently, there are around 22,200 members in 90 local branches. The branch actively addresses member concerns and policy matters, and it stands united with the central IMA during crises, such as instances of violence against doctors.
When and where is the annual IMA conference scheduled?
The annual meet will be held in Hyderabad on December 27 and 28. These dates are significant as they align with the organisation’s founding in 1928 as part of the freedom struggle.