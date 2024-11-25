‘Preterm birth remains a major public health issue’

VIJAYAWADA: World Prematurity Day was observed by Nori Hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday to raise awareness about the challenges of preterm births as a part of its week days.

With an estimated one in 10 babies born prematurely worldwide, preterm birth remains a significant public health issue, with these infants often facing complex health challenges requiring specialised care.

Neonatologists Dr Anita said, “World Prematurity Day reminds us of the importance of early intervention, advanced technology, and compassionate care in saving and improving the lives of preterm babies. Together, we can make a difference.”

To mark the occasion, the hospital organised a range of activities, including Parent Support Workshops, awareness campaigns, Mother and Baby Ramp Walk, and educational programmes on preventing preterm births.

A special highlight of the event was the participation of V Sita Rama Sastry, an M.Tech graduate who was born prematurely in 1998 at the same Hospital, weighing just 750 grams.