RTI reveals Polavaram height set by Andhra Pradesh govt in 2021 amid blame game

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when both the TDP and YSRCP are blaming each other responsible for the reduction in height of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has made it clear that the Phase-1 concept emerged from the State government’s proposal, and the Centre approved it at a review meeting held on April 10, 2023 that the focus should be on achieving benefits at the specific water level of +41.15 metres.
In reply to a query posed by RTI activist Inaganti Ravi Kumar of Bapatla, the PPA informed that the Andhra Pradesh government in its sixth meeting of Monitoring Committee for strengthening the process mechanism for Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) oustees held on July 29, 2021 mentioned that R&R works and shifting of Project Displaced Families (PDFs) would be taken up as per contour levels i.e up to +41.15 metres and +45.72 metres respectively, and focused to complete the R&R works up to +41.15 metres.
Later, as per the request of the State government for inclusion of water component for reimbursement, the Centre examined the proposal to furnish assessment benefits of the PIP at Minimum Drawdown Level (MDDL) i.e +41.15 metres.
Further in the review meeting held by the Secretary (Department of Water Resources, RD&GR) on April 10, 2023, it was recorded that a proposal for balance funds required for Phase-1 i.e till impounding of water in the dam up to +41.15 metres may be submitted. As per the above, the Phase-1 of the project came into picture, the RTI reply read.
To another query by Ravi Kumar about the guide bund damage, it replied that the bund was constructed on the left side of the approach channel, and its construction was carried out in line with the specifications furnished in the approved drawings.
“However, as per the approved drawings of approach channel, the soil in the approach channel needs to be removed to have required flow conditions, and soil deposit beside cutoff wall was removed, and as such retaining wall deflection towards approach channel, sliding of guide bund were observed. A committee is constituted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti for assessment of impact of damage on the project in terms of cost, and to recommend appropriate solutions. The contractor has to bear the cost of works regarding cut off wall and guide bund as per agreement,” reads the reply.