RTI reveals Polavaram height set by Andhra Pradesh govt in 2021 amid blame game

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when both the TDP and YSRCP are blaming each other responsible for the reduction in height of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has made it clear that the Phase-1 concept emerged from the State government’s proposal, and the Centre approved it at a review meeting held on April 10, 2023 that the focus should be on achieving benefits at the specific water level of +41.15 metres.

In reply to a query posed by RTI activist Inaganti Ravi Kumar of Bapatla, the PPA informed that the Andhra Pradesh government in its sixth meeting of Monitoring Committee for strengthening the process mechanism for Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) oustees held on July 29, 2021 mentioned that R&R works and shifting of Project Displaced Families (PDFs) would be taken up as per contour levels i.e up to +41.15 metres and +45.72 metres respectively, and focused to complete the R&R works up to +41.15 metres.

Later, as per the request of the State government for inclusion of water component for reimbursement, the Centre examined the proposal to furnish assessment benefits of the PIP at Minimum Drawdown Level (MDDL) i.e +41.15 metres.