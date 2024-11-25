TDPP to focus on unfulfilled provisions of APRA during Winter Session of Parliament

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Sunday emphasised the importance of addressing pending provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA) during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.
Speaking to the media after attending an all-party meeting in Delhi, Devarayalu pointed out that while some APRA provisions have been implemented and others are in progress, several remain unaddressed and require immediate attention.
He highlighted the need to discuss critical issues such as the lack of permanent campuses for Central institutions established under APRA, many of which continue to operate out of rented premises.
Additionally, he called for deliberations on the stalled Polavaram project, which has seen no progress in the last five years, and the status of the proposed Oil Refinery and Kadapa Steel Plant.
Devarayalu also stressed the importance of interlinking the Godavari and Penna rivers, which was included in the Act.
On the Wakf Board Bill, Devarayalu underscored the TDP’s commitment to ensuring that the religious sentiments of Muslims are respected in any decision-making process.
The Narasaraopet MP raised concerns about the growing menace of social media abuse across the country, urging the need for legislation to tackle this issue firmly.