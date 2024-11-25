TTD digital makeover for hassle-free darshan

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is undergoing a significant digital transformation, aimed at streamlining operations and providing hassle-free services to visitors.

TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao confirmed that the administration is integrating AI and custom-developed software into various departments, including IT, accounts, diary administration, and traffic management at key locations such as Alipiri and Garuda toll gates.

A key development in this digital facelift is the installation of a donation kiosk at the Annadhanam canteen complex. This kiosk allows devotees to make donations ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 99,999, with Rs 2 lakh raised within a week of installation.

The majority of donations were smaller denominations such as Rs 10, Rs 51, and Rs 101, while the highest recorded donation was Rs 1,116.

The digital initiative will see the deployment of similar kiosks across Tirumala, reducing reliance on manual operations.