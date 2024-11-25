TTD digital makeover for hassle-free darshan

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is undergoing a significant digital transformation, aimed at streamlining operations and providing hassle-free services to visitors.
TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao confirmed that the administration is integrating AI and custom-developed software into various departments, including IT, accounts, diary administration, and traffic management at key locations such as Alipiri and Garuda toll gates.
A key development in this digital facelift is the installation of a donation kiosk at the Annadhanam canteen complex. This kiosk allows devotees to make donations ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 99,999, with Rs 2 lakh raised within a week of installation.
The majority of donations were smaller denominations such as Rs 10, Rs 51, and Rs 101, while the highest recorded donation was Rs 1,116.
The digital initiative will see the deployment of similar kiosks across Tirumala, reducing reliance on manual operations.
These kiosks will provide information on temple programmes, queue lines, darshan timings, laddu purchases, tonsure and donation services, as well as details on transportation, cab services, and RO water availability.
Devotees will also be able to book darshan tickets, reserve accommodation, and plan their pilgrimage through these kiosks. For example, pilgrims can purchase up to 25 laddus, based on availability, and collect them from designated counters upon receipt.
TTD plans to hire AI and software experts to assess each department and identify areas for digital intervention.
A senior IT employee noted, “This response reflects the increasing digital engagement of devotees, motivating TTD to fast-track its digital initiatives.”
AI will play a crucial role in improving operational efficiency by calculating queue times, managing darshan schedules, and reducing waiting periods. With 16.5 to 18.5 hours allocated daily for darshan, precise algorithms will optimise the queue management system.
The ultimate goal of this digital facelift is to minimise manual intervention, enhance self-service options, and ensure a seamless experience for devotees. These advancements will help transform Tirumala into a hub of advanced digital services.
TTD is committed to embracing the future while preserving the spiritual sanctity of Tirumala. The proposals will be submitted to the Trust Board for approval, ensuring that the digital initiatives align with the institution’s values, enhancing services for pilgrims without compromising its traditions.