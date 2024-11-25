Vizag’s Taramandal makes Forbes India Select-200 list

VISAKHAPATNAM: Taramandal Technologies, a space-tech startup based in Visakhapatnam, has been featured in the Forbes India and D-Globalist ‘Select-200’ list for 2024. This prestigious recognition celebrates startups with exceptional business potential, innovative solutions, and prospects for international growth.

Out of thousands of nominations worldwide, 200 startups were chosen, with Taramandal standing out as the only representative from Andhra Pradesh and the sole company focused on satellite technology.

The Forbes Select-200 list acknowledges Taramandal’s groundbreaking efforts in satellite innovation, particularly its work in sustainable satellite technologies aimed at achieving net-zero orbits and addressing the global challenge of space debris.

Founder and CEO Vineel Judson expressed pride in the recognition, describing it as both a privilege and a responsibility.

“This honour reaffirms our vision to create sustainable, accessible, and futuristic solutions for space missions,” he said, highlighting the company’s commitment to putting Visakhapatnam on the global map with their “Make in Vizag for the World” ethos.

Founded in 2023 by Andhra University alumni, including Judson, Dr D Rajesh, N Ramajayalakshmi, Dr M Goutham, and T Neelakanteswara Reddy, the startup operates under the mentorship of Professor P Mallikarjuna Rao.

Taramandal aspires to make Andhra Pradesh a hub for space technology, attracting global talent and investments while fostering international collaborations and partnerships with space organisations.