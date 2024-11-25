‘We got funds, plans, we’ll have world-class capital in next three years’

NRI-turned-politician Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar made it to the Union Cabinet after his successful political debut in the 2024 elections as the TDP MP from Guntur.

A native of Guntur district, Dr Pemmasani is a doctor and entrepreneur who gained national attention by becoming the richest minister in the Union Cabinet.

In an interview with Bandhavi Annam, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar shared his vision for the emergence of Bharat as a telecom superpower, the construction of Amaravati as a world-class capital, and more. Excerpts:

From a first-time MP to a Union Cabinet Minister, your political journey has been extraordinary. How do you reflect on this achievement?

Entering politics is driven by my desire to serve people, however, becoming minister was unexpected. I believe that qualities like honesty, and selflessness always get rewarded by the universe and it was proved right in my case. This role gives me an opportunity to serve not just my constituency but the nation at large.

The Rural Development Ministry is a major fund allocator to the State. There have been many instances where governments have diverted rural development funds to other activities. How are you helping Andhra Pradesh government secure more funds?

Unfortunately, the previous government failed to utilise allocated funds effectively. Since taking charge, we have streamlined processes, submitting necessary documentation to ensure fund release. For example, Rs 200 crore has already been allocated for roads and housing, and Rs 4,000 crore has been released under MGNREGS.

Over Rs 800 crore is pending but will be disbursed once necessary requirements are met. Under Minister Pawan Kalyan’s leadership, rural development is progressing across villages, and I am ensuring additional funds are allocated for the State. Effective utilisation remains our priority.