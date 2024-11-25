‘We got funds, plans, we’ll have world-class capital in next three years’

NRI-turned-politician Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar made it to the Union Cabinet after his successful political debut in the 2024 elections as the TDP MP from Guntur.
A native of Guntur district, Dr Pemmasani is a doctor and entrepreneur who gained national attention by becoming the richest minister in the Union Cabinet.
In an interview with Bandhavi Annam, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar shared his vision for the emergence of Bharat as a telecom superpower, the construction of Amaravati as a world-class capital, and more. Excerpts:
From a first-time MP to a Union Cabinet Minister, your political journey has been extraordinary. How do you reflect on this achievement?
Entering politics is driven by my desire to serve people, however, becoming minister was unexpected. I believe that qualities like honesty, and selflessness always get rewarded by the universe and it was proved right in my case. This role gives me an opportunity to serve not just my constituency but the nation at large.
The Rural Development Ministry is a major fund allocator to the State. There have been many instances where governments have diverted rural development funds to other activities. How are you helping Andhra Pradesh government secure more funds?
Unfortunately, the previous government failed to utilise allocated funds effectively. Since taking charge, we have streamlined processes, submitting necessary documentation to ensure fund release. For example, Rs 200 crore has already been allocated for roads and housing, and Rs 4,000 crore has been released under MGNREGS.
Over Rs 800 crore is pending but will be disbursed once necessary requirements are met. Under Minister Pawan Kalyan’s leadership, rural development is progressing across villages, and I am ensuring additional funds are allocated for the State. Effective utilisation remains our priority.
Bharat is emerging as a telecom superpower. What are your ministry’s plans for improving rural connectivity and advancing the telecom sector?
The telecom sector has two key components: private and government. India already leads in 5G technology and rollout speed globally. To ensure balance, we’re upgrading BSNL’s infrastructure, avoiding monopolies by private firms. In five months, we’ve installed 55,000 4G towers, aiming for 1.2 lakh by April 2025. Villages without connectivity are a priority - 7,000 out of 25,000 uncovered villages are now connected.
Through BHARATNET, Rs 1.3 lakh crore is being invested to link every village to broadband. By 2027, we aim for nationwide broadband access, transforming Bharat into a true telecom superpower.
Andhra Pradesh heavily depends on Central funds. Do you believe Amaravati can become a world-class capital in the next three years as announced?
Absolutely. Unlike 2014-19, where planning delays and lack of funds hindered progress, we now have financial allocations ready. Tenders are expected by December, and construction should begin soon. I’m confident Amaravati will emerge as a world-class capital within three years.
Meanwhile, I recently learned that YSRCP leaders are trying to create hurdles through various mechanisms including suggesting the World Bank not to release funds. So, we have to make sure that the public is aware of the ‘destructors’ and ‘obstructors’ of the State development.
As an MP and Minister, what are your revised plans for Guntur’s development and employment generation?
I already delivered more than what I promised. I’ve promised four things including, the construction of roads, and bridges, providing sufficient water supply, and Under Ground Drainage (UGD). The road renovation and construction works are in full swing and Centre has already allotted funds for the construction of Sankar Vilas ROB (Rail Over Bridge), which has been on the cards for decades now, I’m working on getting permissions for the remaining proposed ROBs and RUBs in the city.
The GMC and district administration are already implementing special action plans for water supply. However, UGD requires a huge investment, which the state government cannot allot. We are yet to devise plans to move forward.
In addition to this, ESI hospital has been approved in Amaravati, and plans are anvil for the construction of a 700-1000 bed multi-specialty hospital and medical college in the region. The State government has already sent proposals allotting 30,000 acres of land.
We are planning to take up the modernisation of Guntur Channel soon.