Andhra Pradesh Legislature to become paperless soon

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh prioritised the project to reduce the wastage of paper, support environmental protection and to improve the efficiency of the system.

Once the project is implemented, the entire business of Legislative bodies will be an open source providing access to members, officials, people and media.

NeVA is an application that can be used anywhere in Apple and Android devices, besides computers.

Members can send their notices to the Secretary-General at any time and from anywhere, following which the Secretary-General can forward them to the Chairman and Speaker for approval.

This will allow for instant decision-making by avoiding wastage of time caused due to circulating physical files.

Every member, Minister, Chairman and Speaker will have special dashboards, giving them access to the business of the House. The Chairman and the Speaker can interact and give instructions to Secretary General and similarly, Ministers can also pass instructions to the secretaries through the system.