Andhra Pradesh police launch manhunt to trace film director Ram Gopal Varma

VIJAYAWADA: Prakasam district police launched a manhunt to trace film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) after he failed to appear before the police for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to social media abuse.

Searches were conducted at RGV’s office and residences in Hyderabad on Monday. A team of Maddipadu police visited RGV’s office in Navanirman colony, Jubilee Hills. Cops also carried out searches at his Shamshabad and Shadnagar farmhouses.

Based on his tweet, a team was also sent to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

“Since he failed to appear before the investigation officers twice, Prakasam SP instructed Maddipadu police to arrest him following due procedures,” said a senior police official on the condition of anonymity.

In a complaint, TDP mandal secretary Muthanapalli Ramalingaiah accused the film director of allegedly posting photographs of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and their family members in an “indecent” manner on social media.

Subsequently, Maddipadu police booked a case against RGV and served notices on him to appear for investigation on November 19.