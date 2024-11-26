Andhra Pradesh police launch manhunt to trace film director Ram Gopal Varma

VIJAYAWADA: Prakasam district police launched a manhunt to trace film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) after he failed to appear before the police for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to social media abuse.
Searches were conducted at RGV’s office and residences in Hyderabad on Monday. A team of Maddipadu police visited RGV’s office in Navanirman colony, Jubilee Hills. Cops also carried out searches at his Shamshabad and Shadnagar farmhouses.
Based on his tweet, a team was also sent to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.
“Since he failed to appear before the investigation officers twice, Prakasam SP instructed Maddipadu police to arrest him following due procedures,” said a senior police official on the condition of anonymity.
In a complaint, TDP mandal secretary Muthanapalli Ramalingaiah accused the film director of allegedly posting photographs of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and their family members in an “indecent” manner on social media.
Subsequently, Maddipadu police booked a case against RGV and served notices on him to appear for investigation on November 19.
RGV ready to appear for questioning virtually
On the request of the film director, police gave him more time and instructed him to appear for questioning on November 25.
With the director reportedly going off the radar from Saturday, police launched a manhunt to trace him.
Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad, RGV’s legal counsel Bala said the film director was willing to appear for questioning in virtual mode.
Maintaining that there was no requirement for physical appearance for questioning in connection with cases filed under the Information Technology Act, Ram Gopal Varma’s advocate pointed out that provisions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) allows probe in hybrid mode for “small cases” such as the one in which the director has been booked.
Asserting that RGV has made no mistake, Bala said, “This is neither sedition nor international mafia. We will follow the rule of law. RGV’s response was sent to Maddipadu police through WhatsApp and speed post. However, the police has not responded to our request.”
It may be pointed out that the High Court had dismissed RGV’s petition, seeking protection from arrest and instructed him to cooperate in the investigation.